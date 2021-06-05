

Budget business-friendly, will create jobs: Kamal

The Finance Minister said this at a virtual press conference after the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 on Friday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaq, Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Moshiur Rahman, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, NBR Chairman and other secretaries were present at the press conference.

On Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled a Tk 603681 crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year in the national parliament.

Finance Minister Kamal defends tax cuts and other exemptions to support local industries.

The proposed budget for FY2021-22 is business-friendly as it aims to increase production and create employment opportunities, he added.

"This year's budget is a business-friendly budget. Businesses will get various opportunities from this budget. If production is increased then it will also increase employment as production is impossible without manpower," the minister said.

"We will change more. We will increase the tax net but reduce the rate. I will reduce the rate - I will reduce the tax, I will reduce the VAT" he added.

The minister proposed to reduce the tax rate in the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. If it is implemented, revenue collection will increase, said Finance Minister.

The black money and undisclosed income are not one. Black money is created through corruption and undisclosed income is created due to system loss.

Responding to a question on tax exemptions in the budget, he said, "We sincerely believe that if we can simplify the law, if we can involve tax payers in this work, then the revenue generation will increase a lot."

Many countries of the world tried to increase revenue generation. Even the United States once had a 75 percent tax rate, which is no longer the case now. Everyone tried to figure out whether to pay more taxes, he said.

He said that the government had sought to allay concerns over the allocation for healthcare in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, assuring that the government would readily mobilise funds for the sector when necessary.

The Minister said the growth rate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fiscal year 2021-22 has been projected at 7.2 percent in the budget.

The current situation will not last long. If the country gets back to normalcy, Bangladesh's economy will turn around again.

He said, "We will show growth. We have done what we said before and we will do it again."

Mustafa Kamal said the government would be able to implement the budget for the upcoming fiscal year like it did in the past.

He also defended the corporate tax cuts unveiled in the budget yesterday and other tax and value-added tax measures to support the domestic businesses and industries."This will boost collection. We will be winner. This is a win-win situation."

Kamal said the private sector had to be facilitated to put them in the driving seat in creation of jobs and taking the country forward. Thanks to the tax measures, businesses will produce more and create more jobs."

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the main goal of the budget is to provide funding. The world market now has a good loan market. Those who lend to Bangladesh abroad behave well.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, who also attended the briefing, said: "Money can be given to this sector (health) from other sectors. Funds will not be an issue."

The government is attaching 'utmost importance' to the healthcare sector and the current state of the economy means that it will have 'no problem' in mobilising funds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, he added.

Asked what was in the budget for those who lost their jobs during the coronavirus period the Finance Secretary said investment in the budget had been encouraged. Once the Corona situation is under control, those who lost their jobs will be reinstated.

He said the proposed allocation for the health sector is 13 percent bigger than the original budget for the current year.

"There is no problem with the allocation. We have allocated more than enough money to provide vaccinations for a year."





