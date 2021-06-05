G7 finance ministers meet in London to broker global tax deal

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak meets with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in London, Britain June 3, 2021. REUTERS

Finance ministers from the G7 group of rich nations are meeting in London on Friday for two days of talks aimed at moving closer to a global deal to raise more tax from the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon.

The gathering, chaired by British finance minister Rishi Sunak, is the first time the ministers have met face-to-face since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rich nations have struggled for years to agree a way to raise more tax from large multinational companies, which often book profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax.

U.S. President Joe Biden's willingness to raise taxes on large businesses now creates more chance of an international consensus than under his predecessor Donald Trump, and a need to repair COVID-hit public finances makes it more pressing. -Reuters