Revised DPP submitted to ministry for time extension

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 2: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) extending the scheduled time for completion of 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route for another two years is being revised for the third time.

Project Director Engineer Shahidul Islam said, "We have submitted the revised DPP to the ministry concerned for extension of the period till June 2023.'

"We hope it may be approved this month,' he said.

The project was scheduled to be completed in December 2019. But due to corona pandemic, the time has been extended to June 2020. Then again it was extended to June 2021 that is ending in the current month. But only 76 per cent of the work has so far been completed.

So, the project authority has applied for extension of the period for the third time till June 2023.

As a result, the doubling of the 320-km- long Dhaka-Chattogram railway line, one of the most significant rail lines of the country, is being delayed for two years more.

The project director of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route said more than 76 per cent of the construction works have so far been completed.

The work of the project was scheduled to be completed in June 2020. But works of the project remained suspended since March 26 in 2020 last due to pandemic COVID 19. But the works have again resumed since June 1 in 2020 with full swing, he said.

Following the suspension of work for two months, the progress of the project was hampered. So, it is not possible to complete it on time.

Meanwhile, the construction work of the project has begun in November in 2016.

Railway Ministry has signed the agreement with a joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) for this project.

Besides, the government signed a deal with a consortium of five companies for the consultancy services of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project.

The five companies include Dohwa Engineering Co Ltd (Korea), Korea Rail Network Authority, Oriental Consultants Global Ltd (Japan), Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd (India) and Development Design ConsultantsLtd (Bangladesh).







