Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

72-km Akhaura-Laksam Double Rail Line

Revised DPP submitted to ministry for time extension

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 2: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) extending the scheduled time for completion of 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route for another two years is being revised for the third time.
Project Director Engineer Shahidul Islam said, "We have submitted the revised DPP to the ministry concerned for extension of the period till June 2023.'
"We hope it may be approved  this month,' he said.
The project was scheduled to be completed in December 2019. But due to corona pandemic, the time has been extended to June 2020. Then again it was extended to June 2021 that is ending in the current month. But only 76 per cent of the work has so far been completed.
So, the project authority has applied for extension of the period for the third time till June 2023.
As a result, the doubling of the 320-km- long Dhaka-Chattogram railway line, one of the most significant rail lines of the country, is being delayed for two years more.
The project director of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route said more than 76 per cent of the construction works have so far been completed.
The work of the project was scheduled to be completed in June 2020. But works of the project remained suspended since March 26 in 2020 last due to pandemic COVID 19. But the works have again resumed since June 1 in 2020 with full swing, he said.
Following the suspension of work for two months, the progress of the project was hampered. So, it is not possible to complete it on time.
Meanwhile, the construction work of the project has begun in November in 2016.
Railway Ministry has signed the agreement with a joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) for this project.
Besides, the government signed a deal with a consortium of five companies for the consultancy services of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project.
The five companies include Dohwa Engineering Co Ltd (Korea), Korea Rail Network Authority, Oriental Consultants Global Ltd (Japan), Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd (India) and Development Design ConsultantsLtd (Bangladesh).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian panel says global response needed to contain more infectious virus variant
No clear roadmap to ensure transparency in budget implementation: TIB
Putin signs ‘extremist’ bill that would bar critics from polls
Mangoes start arriving in the capital by train from country’s northern region
Garments Sramik Front holds a rally in front of the National Press Club on Friday
Dhaka, London for signing climate accord before COP26
Revised DPP submitted to ministry for time extension
Imran Khan ready for Kashmir talks with India


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft