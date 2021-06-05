Video
Imran Khan ready for Kashmir talks with India

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

KABUL, June 4: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan is ready to restart talks with arch-rival India if Delhi provides a roadmap towards restoring the previous status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
The two nuclear-armed neighbours both control parts of Kashmir but claim it in full. In 2019, India withdrew Indian-ruled Kashmir's autonomy in order to tighten its grip over the territory, sparking outrage in Pakistan, the downgrading of diplomatic ties and a suspension of bilateral trade.
"If there is a roadmap, then, yes, we will talk," Khan told Reuters at his official residence in Islamabad.
Previously, Khan and his government have held that India would have to first reverse its 2019 steps for any normalisation process to begin.
"Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable," Khan said.
India's external affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Kashmir has been a flashpoint since India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule in 1947, and they have fought two wars over the region. Pakistan accuses India of rights violations in Kashmir, and India says Pakistan supports militants in its part of the region. Both deny the charges.    -Reuters


