Budget for 13 ministries, divns reduced

Although the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year has seen around 6 per cent increase compared to the outgoing budget, allocation for at least 13 ministries and divisions has reduced.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the budget in the parliament on Thursday. The proposed budget is Tk 6,03,681 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal year while it was Tk 5,68,000 in the previous year.

The ministries and divisions include Cabinet Division, Planning Division, Legislative and Parliament Affairs Division, Rural Government and Cooperative Division, Security service Division, Housing and Public Works Ministry, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Industries Ministry, Textile and Jute Ministry, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, Food Ministry, Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry, and Election Commission Secretariat.

