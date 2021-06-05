Preparedness strengthened ahead of cyclone, monsoon  season in Cox’s Bazar: IOM

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Friday said it has strengthened preparedness ahead of cyclone and monsoon season in Cox's Bazar district.

Cox's Bazar, home to 900,000 Rohingyas, narrowly avoided Cyclone Yaas last week - the Bay of Bengal's second major storm of the cyclone season that went on to do over $2 billion damage elsewhere in Bangladesh and India.

"When the rains hit, an emergency will be inevitable," said Manuel Marques Pereira, IOM Deputy Chief of Mission in Bangladesh. "It is crucial we work together now to mitigate the risks before the disaster occurs. We need to be able to respond swiftly and effectively during such crises."

Cox's Bazar is one of the most disaster-prone districts in the country, subject to cyclones, monsoons, strong winds, floods, landslides and other natural hazards.

These disasters can cause mass casualties, disrupt humanitarian access, and severely damage shelters and other critical facilities.

Also, close to 50,000 refugees displaced by the fire live in tarpaulin shelters on unstable slopes, which will quickly turn to mud when the rains arrive. So, the IOM has given special attention to refugees currently hosted in the three camps gutted by a devastating fire in March.

Meanwhile, more than 4.4 million people were displaced by storms and floods in Bangladesh in 2020, many of whom were pre-emptively evacuated and are unable to return home, the IOM said.

These are the highest displacement figures recorded for Bangladesh since data became available in 2008.

This year, the IOM is assessing the risk of landslides, strengthening drainage networks, installing slope protection measures and upgrading key pathways.

Landslides and mud could cause road closures and blockages of major drains and waterways so IOM teams and machines are on standby to help humanitarian and government agencies clear the debris to keep vital access routes open.

Such catastrophes can result in acute medical emergencies requiring immediate first aid and resuscitation, trauma management, referrals and psychosocial support. Four primary healthcare centres and six health posts have been supplied with mass casualty incident kits.

The IOM is helping communities in Bangladesh prepare for and respond to the cyclones that are a feature of the monsoon by strengthening infrastructure, preparing for possible medical emergencies and providing cyclone preparedness training to dozens of new volunteers.

The IOM and its implementing partners have also trained and equipped 10 mobile medical teams and 350 community health workers to act as first responders, while 11 ambulances are ready to respond.

In close collaboration with local authorities, the IOM supports early warning systems for host communities.

A total of 1,655 volunteers have been trained to respond to cyclones and 20 multi-purpose shelters have been made accessible for emergency evacuation.

Thousands of refugees and host community members have received search and rescue and first aid training, with support from the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department. -UNB







