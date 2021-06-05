‘Integrated Health Science Research and Dev Fund’ set up for FY2021-22

An 'Integrated Health Science Research and Development Fund' has been set up for the development of research in the field of health education and technology.

Like the current year, Tk. 100 crore will be allocated in the next financial year and necessary steps will be taken to operationalize the fund. The government will continue providing fellowships and grants to encourage new vistas and techniques in science. The fund will also be used for financing original and practical research activities at the university level.



