No substantial reform measures in budget: PRI

Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H Mansur said not substantial reform measures were proposed in the new budget.

The three broad areas of reforms - structural transformation of revenue system, structural transformation of revenue administration and structural transformation of tax policy in the revenue sector -- have not been addressed.

The much-needed automation to seal the revenue loopholes is still pending. It is a part of tax administration reform. The proposed budget does not have anything about automation. Even the electronic devices for VAT collection have not been put in use.

"I did not hear anything about banking sector reform or any initiative to enhance the capacity of implementing the Annual Development Programme (ADP). There were financial reform promises in previous budgets, but the Finance Minister did not follow up those in his proposed budget for the upcoming year."

The situation of the banking sector could have been discussed. There could be discussion on banks' health as stimulus packages through the banking channel have been disbursed.

The Finance Minister said he kept aside Tk10, 000 crore allocation for the health sector. He did the same in the previous budget too but the money was returned as the Health Ministry failed to spend the amount.












