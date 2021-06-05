Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

No substantial reform measures in budget: PRI

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H Mansur said not substantial reform measures were proposed in the new budget.
The three broad areas of reforms - structural transformation of revenue system, structural transformation of revenue administration and structural transformation of tax policy in the revenue sector -- have not been addressed.
The much-needed automation to seal the revenue loopholes is still pending. It is a part of tax administration reform. The proposed budget does not have anything about automation. Even the electronic devices for VAT collection have not been put in use.
"I did not hear anything about banking sector reform or any initiative to enhance the capacity of implementing the Annual Development Programme (ADP). There were financial reform promises in previous budgets, but the Finance Minister did not follow up those in his proposed budget for the upcoming year."
The situation of the banking sector could have been discussed. There could be discussion on banks' health as stimulus packages through the banking channel have been disbursed.
The Finance Minister said he kept aside Tk10, 000 crore allocation for the health sector. He did the same in the previous budget too but the money was returned as the Health Ministry failed to spend the amount.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nagad lauds rise in social safety net allocation
Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal met his Turkish Counterpart
Budget for 13 ministries, divns reduced
Preparedness strengthened ahead of cyclone, monsoon  season in Cox’s Bazar: IOM
‘Integrated Health Science Research and Dev Fund’ set up for FY2021-22
Commerce Ministrer Tipu Munshi inaugurating the 'First National Tea Day-2021'
No substantial reform measures in budget: PRI
It’s a very significant budget: BGMEA


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft