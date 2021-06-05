Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Funds won’t be an issue for healthcare, vaccination: Govt

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

The government has sought to allay concerns over the allocation for healthcare in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, assuring that funds would be readily mobilised for the sector when necessary.
The budgetary allocation is adequate for the government to meet its yearly vaccination target amid the coronavirus pandemic, Abdur Rouf Talukder, secretary of the Finance Division, said on Friday.
On Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled a Tk 6.04 trillion spending plan for fiscal 2021-22, setting aside Tk 327.31 billion for healthcare and family welfare.
Set against the backdrop of a devastating second wave of the pandemic, the proposed budget for the health sector makes up 5.4 percent of the total budget for FY22. The government has also earmarked Tk 100 billion to meet expenses related to unanticipated emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, analysts have been critical of the health budget for failing to meet both the expectations and needs during the ongoing pandemic. The budget also lacked any concrete strategy to reform the country's healthcare system, according to them.
Experts say that in the reality of the epidemic, this allocation of health is inconsistent with expectations or needs. They did not get any direction in the budget for the reform of the health sector.
Responding to the matter at a virtual post-budget press conference on Friday, Talukder said the proposed allocation for the health sector in FY22 is 13 percent bigger than the orgininal budget for the current year.
"There is no problem with the allocation. We have allocated more than enough money to provide vaccinations for a year. A total of Tk 142 billion has been set aside. More funds can be diverted from other sectors if necessary."
The government will also take further initiatives to bring transparency to the procurement process in the health sector, according to the secretary.
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, who also attended the briefing, said: "Money can be given to this sector (health) from other sectors. Funds will not be an issue."
The government is attaching the 'utmost importance' to the healthcare sector and the current state of the economy means that it will have 'no problem' in mobilising funds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, he added.    -Bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nagad lauds rise in social safety net allocation
Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal met his Turkish Counterpart
Budget for 13 ministries, divns reduced
Preparedness strengthened ahead of cyclone, monsoon  season in Cox’s Bazar: IOM
‘Integrated Health Science Research and Dev Fund’ set up for FY2021-22
Commerce Ministrer Tipu Munshi inaugurating the 'First National Tea Day-2021'
No substantial reform measures in budget: PRI
It’s a very significant budget: BGMEA


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft