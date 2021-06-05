Video
Saturday, 5 June, 2021
Country’s second pandemic budget

The finance minister on Thursday presented the 50th annual budget of the country, standing at Tk 603,681 crore, up from last year's budget of Tk 568,000 crore. The overall budget deficit for FY2021-22 will be Tk214, 681 crore, which is 6.2% of the GDP. Additionally, Tk 3, 490 crore will come from foreign aid, grants and loans.

Long before the budget had been announced, we stressed on the need to allocate more funds for the health and education sectors, so to rise up to the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

However, even though last year the health sector managed to get a boost in its budgetary allocation, but similar to other sectors it failed to utilize funds by implementing numerous projects. Poor implementation of the health ministry's allocated funds, and especially at a time of a global pandemic, stands as a clear testament of the sector's failure to tackle the health crisis.

Against the backdrop of this noticeable failure, the finance minister has announced a number of big plans to combat the Corona-curse. It is time, both the finance and health minister explains in detail how they would manage to materialise them. At the same time, it is also disappointing to note budget allocation for the education sector remained the same, both in terms of size and percentage of the GDP. Our academics, educationists and budget experts have repeatedly plead to increase budget for the education sector, the government however, remained defiant in its position by ignoring all quarters.

There is almost nothing for the new poor, who may number at least 10 million scattered across the country. On a positive note, the government has decided to give certain tax breaks in some sectors, including private healthcare service providers in districts outside of Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chattogram.  The agro-industry and other entrepreneurs are also likely to benefit as well. Thus, we can hope this will encourage the private sector.

Similar to all previous years, the biggest challenge remains the same - efficient utilisation of budget allocations. Now that the budget has been officially announced, we would advice the government to form a taskforce in order to monitor how efficiently allocated funds are spent on all the sectors, especially on health, education and social safety net programmes. The task force should be formed consisting of industrial experts, economist, government officials and members of the civil society. The task force must submit an updated report on budget implementation every three months.

Drawing bitter lessons from previous budgets, the government is in need of a well-researched plan to properly utilise allocated money in different sectors while dealing with the budget deficiency in a skilled manner.



