Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:51 AM
Letter To the Editor

Black fungus must be given importance

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Black fungus has now become a matter of concern beside Corona panic. Black fungus is a rare infection that happens in the body when it has low level of immunity, especially after recovery from Covid-19. Its scientific name is mucormycosis. It is a kind of fungal disease. Black spots are formed on the affected area. A infected person has black mucus in nose.

Usually after the Corona recovery, the body's immune system is weakened. As a result, the body becomes weak. Excess steroids are used to treat patients with coronary heart disease. Overuse of steroids has many side effects. People with cancer, diabetes, kidney and heart disease, have risk of getting infected by black fungus. In India, more than 100 people have already died from the fungus. The state government of India has recently declared it an epidemic.

Until now information of two patient infected with black fungus in Bangladesh has been found. But considering the situation in India, we have to be careful. Black fungus should be given utmost importance for the protection of human life.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



