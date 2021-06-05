Protecting saline and freshwater ecosystems

This year the theme for World Environment Day 2021 is 'Ecosystem Restoration'. It can take many forms such as growing trees, greening cities, furnishing gardens, changing diets or cleaning up rivers and coasts. Ecosystem restoration assists the recovery of ecosystems that have been degraded or destroyed and conserving the ecosystems that are still intact. Research clarifies that healthier ecosystems with richer biodiversity emerge better benefits including fertile soils, timber and fish production. All kinds of ecosystems including forests, farmlands, cities, wetlands and oceans can be restored. Restoration happens in many ways such as through actively planting or by removing pressures on nature so that recover on its own.



Freshwater ecosystems supply food, water and energy to billions of people, protect us from droughts and floods, and provide unique habitat for many plants and animals, including one-third of all vertebrate species. We have to gather up all the trash and junk dumped or washed up so that people appreciate the landscape and take better care of it. Creating agreed and easy-to-use access points, for instance for animals to drink, boats to land, or people to swim and relax. This will spare fragile vegetation, bird habitat and fish spawning grounds and reduce erosion at the water's edge.



Planting indigenous species to restore rich habitats along the banks of rivers and lakes, create wildlife corridors, and create a buffer zone between the water and sources of pollution, such as nearby industries or farms; remove invasive alien species. Develop fishing and harvesting plans that don't deplete the water, fish or other resources. Reduce and treat sewage, stop chemical pollutants, industrial waste or other effluent entering the water.



Strike agreements or pay incentives to reduce the use of agricultural chemicals on adjacent land. On a landscape scale, seek wide agreement on the declaration of important freshwater ecosystems as protected areas. Remove dams or other infrastructure that are no longer needed and restore natural river flow. And campaign to keep residential development, dredging or mining out of sensitive areas.



Oceans and seas cover more than 70 per cent of the Earth. These ecosystems regulate our climate and generate most of the oxygen we breathe. They underpin key economic sectors, such as tourism and fisheries. And they harbour biodiversity from, whales to plankton, in habitats from sun-lit reefs to polar oceans. We have to mobilize all ages to gather the masses of household waste and abandoned fishing gear that wash up on our beaches and shores. Recycle plastics and other materials to keep them out of landfill. Stop using avoidable and unnecessary plastic products. Watch out for micro beads and micro plastics hidden in products.



The more people take part, the more awareness grows of the need to reduce waste and dispose of it properly. Protecting and restore coastal ecosystems including salt marshes, mangroves, coral reefs, sea-grass meadows and shellfish beds to boost their diversity and the habitats and benefits they provide. All ecosystems are complex, so get expert advice for your location. Bringing together communities, authorities and other stakeholders to agree how to make coastal and ocean development and fishing sustainable, for instance by creating protected areas and deciding who can access which resources. If fishing communities come together and jointly decide on protected areas and fishing zones in their waters, people and nature benefit. Use citizen scientists to monitor the impact of degradation and the benefits of restoration.



Nowadays, we are facing a triple planetary crisis - climate change, nature loss and pollution. In this context, Nature-based Solutions are a powerful ally to address societal and environmental challenges. According to International Union on Conservation of Nature (IUCN), nature-based solutions are actions to protect, sustainably manage and restore natural or modified ecosystems that address societal challenges effectively and adaptively, simultaneously providing human well-being and biodiversity benefits. Also it minimizes negative impacts so that services an ecosystem naturally gives us would continue. In ever-changing social and economic environments, we have to promote innovations in biodiversity conservation. Such innovations may range from using drones for biodiversity exploration and monitoring to using digital simulations as tools for awareness, influencing and decision-making, to incentive mechanisms for safe-guarding ecosystems.



Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for united efforts and action-oriented approach for building greener future for the next generation. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with its many challenges, we have the prospect to build back better through ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation, and inclusive green growth.



Context demands a culture and a system of evidence-based decision making for recreating, regenerating, reimaging and restoring ecosystems. Ecosystems including water, forest, land, oceans and wetlands where conservation practices, knowledge and policies interact with each other as well as making each other stronger are essential. In this way Bangladesh can ensure effective protection of her biodiversity at the local, national and regional levels, through collaborations, mutual trust, and collective aspiration.



Shishir Reza is an Environmental Analyst & Associate Member, Bangladesh Economic Association. Dr Matiur Rahman is a Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC)







