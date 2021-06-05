

Ecosystem Restoration



This year another important activity has been declared by the UN General Assembly, which is UN decade on ecosystem restoration 2021-2030 programme. This means that UNEP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations together with the support of partners will design to prevent the loss and degradation of ecosystems worldwide. It aims at reviving millions of hectares, covering terrestrial as well as aquatic ecosystems. As a host country the government of Pakistan has informed that they are fully committed to playing a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change, including the plantation of ten billion trees which will restore and enhance over 1 million hectares of forest across the country. Pakistan's initiative is known as 'Tree Tsunami Initiative'.



However, what this ecosystem restoration mean? Earth's different ecosystem includes, but not necessarily limited to, farmlands, forests, freshwaters, grasslands, shrubs land and savannahs, mountains, oceans and coasts, peat lands and urban areas. If we just think about the forest ecosystem of the earth, we shall see that this ecosystem is under intense pressure from the rising population. Statistics suggest that globally, we are losing about 4.7 million hectares of tropical forest every year. This happens because of the production of agricultural commodities such as palm oil production. Many forests are diminishing because of logging, firewood cutting, pollution and invasive pests. Forests are also disappearing because of making houses, roads and dams. Wildfires are also devastating the forest ecosystem. Restoration of such ecosystem requires, not only the plantation of trees to former forest land but also to bring back other ecospecies. In existing forests, native species can be planted to regenerate the tree cover. Nurturing forest and woodlands are as important as the plantation of trees.



1. Empower a global movement: This action means to connect and empowers the actions of the many. Groups and individuals need to be informed about the restoration opportunities in their area, encouraging to join the initiatives already underway or start their own.

2. Invest in restoration: Restoration needs resources. It is clear that benefits of restoration far outweigh the costs, but it can only happen with long-term financing. So, long term financial commitment is required.

3. Set the right incentives: A balanced ecosystems can produce bigger harvests, more incomes and a healthier environment. So incentivize the restoration programme and reduce subsidies that finance harmful activities.

4. Celebrate leadership: Many countries have committed to bringing millions of hectares of forest landscapes beck to life. Indigenous peoples have acted as defenders of their ecosystems for generations. So, celebrate such leadership.

5. Shift behaviours: Deforestation, the depletion of fish stocks and the degradation of agricultural soils are all caused by global consumption patterns. The global consumption behaviour needs to be changed. This can be shifted to the restoration based product.

6. Invest in research: Restoration is a complex process. Scientific understanding of how to restore and adapt ecosystems is still developing. Some suggests that one plot at a time approach is useful. But different dimensions of the ecosystem should be considered during the restoration programme. This means an integrated way of thinking is important.

7. Build capacity: There are many restoration initiatives are under way around the world. However, to build the capacity of deprived groups who lose most from the destruction of ecosystems, such as indigenous peoples, women and youth is important. So, their participation in restoration programme should be ensured.

8. Celebrate a culture of restoration: It is not just government or expert to implement the restoration programme. Different cultural group such as artists, story tellers, producers and musicians should come together.

9. Build up the next generation: Future generations are most impacted by the current rapid destruction of ecosystems - they also stand to benefit the most from a restoration economy. So, the goal of restoration should be to link up with the younger generation. Education for restoration, understanding of the sustainable development and system thinking approach to development are paramount importance.

10. Listen and learn: Ecosystem restoration is not an easy task. Lesson should be learned from others who have been involved in this sector. Local knowledge is important. So, action needs to be started from the grassroots level.



However, while we try to implement the ecosystem restoration programmes, we also need to think about the sustainable development goals. Some SDGs are directly related to ecosystem restoration activities. For example, SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure; SDG 11-sustainable cities and communities; SDG12-responsible consumption and production; SDG 14-Life below water and SDG 15-Life on land



Wendell Berry, a writer and an environmental activist, once said, 'The Earth is what we all have in common.' With this common resource, we should establish a healthier linkage. This is the reason Leo Tolstoy said, 'One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken'. This is what we all need to remember.



The writer is a UK based academic, chartered scientist and environmentalist, columnist and author







