

Archaeological tourism in Bangladesh



United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has prioritized the cultural activities in tourism. The interaction between individuals and communities, and their diverse cultures leads to tolerance, respect and mutual understanding for building a more peaceful world. Archaeological tourism related to products and service development to promote historical and archaeological sites, museums, historical incidences, interpretive centres, festivals, lifestyles and events in indigenous communities.



The increasing numbers of tourists are visiting in the archaeological sites in the world to fulfil their cultural quest. The archaeological resources influence the tourists to create their motivation for visiting the archaeological zones. The relationship between tourism and archaeology become complex due to the involvement of local communities. The local communities claimed their rights in their territories and archaeological sites to gather benefits for livelihood. The mentionable countries like USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia have changed their legislation on archaeological sites to protect the rights of local communities as well as preservation of spots.



The preservation of archaeological sites needs huge amounts of investment for land acquisition, resettlement of local communities and industry, built museum and other infrastructures, and improvement of the environment. The archaeological sites are considered as a source of revenue, employment creation, and expanding business opportunities.



Bangladesh is a country rich in archaeological attractions. This Delta Island has a long history and was ruled by the Turks, Pathans, Mughals, Portuguese, British and Pakistani

rulers. There are remarkable number of archaeological sites including mosques, temples, shrine, church, pagoda, historical buildings, old residence houses and monuments are situated all over the country. Again, ethnological museums, different historical places and ancient buildings, different monuments, different religious traditions and festivals, music and cultural evening shows are also important for attracting tourists. Moreover, the people of Bangladesh are very friendly and simple which are well known to both international and domestic tourists. Above mentioned factors can make Bangladesh a popular destination for archaeological tourism in the world.



Across the country, more than 2500 archaeological sites have been identified. These sites are linking the entire country to attract the tourists through diverse infrastructure, excellent art and crafts. The Department of Archaeology (DOA) has declared more than 500 sites as preserved "Archaeological Sites" under the Antiquities Act, 1968 (amendment in 1976). Two famous archaeological sites namely Sixty Dome Mosque at Bagerhat and Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur have been enlisted as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Moreover, five archaeological sites of the country have been nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The sites are Mahasthangarh and its environs, The Lalmai-Mainamati group of monuments, Lalbagh Fort, Halud Vihara and Jagaddala Vihara.



Despite having potentials, the archaeological tourism has not yet been developed in Bangladesh due to some challenges. Firstly, there is a lack of proper policy and initiatives from the government for enhancing archaeological tourism. Secondly, authority cannot attract international tourists. Thirdly, poor infrastructure and improper use of archaeological assets are not suitable for tourism development. Fourthly, there is a lack of proper manpower for flourishing this tourism in the country. Fifthly, preservation of archaeological sites and achieves economic profitability through tourism activities. Sixthly, unregulated and improper tourism development in archaeological sites. Finally, the absence of proper guidelines and regulations has caused poor tourist experiences and limited involvement of local communities in tourism activities.



Some initiatives can be taken for the development of archaeological tourism in Bangladesh. Government can formulate proper policy and take initiatives for archaeological tourism. The archaeological diversity and important places of the country can be protected by the special law and ordinance. Necessary infrastructure can be built and sustainable use of archaeological resources can be ensured for tourism development. The foreign missions of Bangladesh can take initiatives for increasing the country image in abroad.



Publicity can be increased for archaeological tourism. There should be arrangements for modern and effective training programs for the development of efficient tourism professionals. Arranged, regulated and planned tourism development in archaeological sites to ensure economic profitability and effective community involvements is important. Finally, public and private initiatives, sufficient investment and exchanging ideas with stakeholders are necessary to ensure proper development of archaeological tourism in Bangladesh.



Dr Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan teaches at National University, Bangladesh











