Bitter Gourds with Lentils





Ingredients:

2 medium sized bitter gourds thin round shaped.

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 cup lentils

4/5 solid chilies

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp onion paste

1/2 cup chopped onions

1tsp chopped garlic

1 solid fried chili

1 bay leaf

1/4 cup soybean oil

1 cup water

Salt



Method:

1. First of all we have to cut bitter gourds as thin round shaped.

2. And we should wash well.

3. We have to wash lentils.

4. Then we have to pour water, spices, salt, lentils, bitter melons in a big bowl.

5. We have to wait until it is properly boiled.

6. Now, we have to pour soybean oil, fried chili, bay leaf, onion paste, garlic paste in another big bowl.

7. And we have to budge until it turns brown coloured.

8. Now we have to pour lentils of bitter millons.

9. Now, after adding chilies we will continue boiling for ten minutes on stove.

10. Then these delicious bitter melons in lentils are ready to serve with hot rice.

11. In this hot weather above two vegetables taste very delicious which are cooked in less oil and spices.





Hilsa Fish with Sponge Gourd

Recipe

Ingredients:Hilsa fish six pieces

4 sponge gourd standard sized

2 Middle size potato

1& 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Salt as taste

1/2 tsp coriander powder

Quarter cup chopped onion

Quarter cup onion paste

1/2 tsp garlic paste

1/2 tsp ginger paste

Soybean oil as needed

Some sugar







Method:

1. First of all we have to cut and size a Hilsa fish and wash well.

2. We have to mix some turmeric powder and salt then we have to fry slightly.

3. Now we have to pour soybean oil, chopped onion, all spices paste, all spices powder in a pan.

4. We have to budge after adding some water.

5. Now we have to add salt as taste and sponge gourd and we have to budge.

6. Now we have to add some water and wait until these boiled properly.

7. When these are boiled properly then we have to add some sugar and Hilsa fish.

8. After ten minutes we finally these are ready to serve with hot rice.

