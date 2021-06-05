Video
‘Sabujer Bari’ App: Gardening at your fingertip

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Life & Style Desk

‘Sabujer Bari’ App: Gardening at your fingertip

‘Sabujer Bari’ App: Gardening at your fingertip

'Sabujer Bari', a mobile app exclusively related to trees, has been rolled out to popularise and ease up gardening through the platform which is simple and cost-effective.
The app brought about solutions on multiple fronts - catalyzing a green revoultion in a city deprived of fresh air, creating employment scopes for plant sellers and caregivers, advancing digital transformation, and giving a noble vision to youths, said Morsheda Moury, founder of 'Sabujer Bari' app.
The app, first of its kind in the country, has all kinds of products centering the tree. Plants, seeds, soil suitable for trees, fertilizers, tubs, etc are just a click away. From the app, you can learn how to decorate veranda garden, how to do rooftop garden, how to do street landscaping, how to decorate office or home with treesIn this app vendors are selling their products by joining through registration. One-year registration fee has been kept at Tk 990. When vendors sell products through apps, the 'Sabujer Bari' authority charges 10% commission on it.
With the World Environment Day in mind, the eco-friendly app has been launched on June 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the Abacus Convention Center in Eskaton Garden. Prof Abul Hasnat M Solaiman of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Ahsan Rony, founder of Green Savers and MD Didarul Islam Sujan, founder of Abacus Convention Center were present as special guests at the unveiling ceremony of 'Sabujer Bari' app.


