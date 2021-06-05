Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Thai-Chinese Food Fair @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Life & Style Desk

Thai-Chinese Food Fair @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Thai-Chinese Food Fair @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden organised a Thai-Chinese Food Fair with daily buffets from June 1 to 30.
Guests can indulge in an authentic Asian theme décor blended into the iconic octagon-shaped hotel lobby. A sacred Pagoda, a Chinese Shaolin Temple, a Village Bamboo Gate, a Floating-market Boat, Royal Elephants, Dragon Heads and Demons will resemble an aura of Asian cultures and traditions. Visitors will get an opportunity to take a photo caption with legendary Kung Fu fighters such as Bruce Lee who will be displayed in the hotel's lobby. Street market stalls, fruit carving demonstrations and destination documentaries will also be featured adjacent to the main restaurant.
Dining guests will experience exotic Thai specialties and traditional Chinese cuisine in form of a sit-down Buffet Dinner at Water Garden Brasserie daily. Guests will relish an aromatic Beijing duck, a Thai coconut chicken soup, Chinese dim sums, chili crabs, grilled prawns or a Massaman Lamb curry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
‘Sabujer Bari’ App: Gardening at your fingertip
Thai-Chinese Food Fair @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Bishwo Rang organises ‘Best son-in-law fight’
MoU signed between Dhaka Regency, Evaly
Stay elegant in summer-rainy weather
Refreshing Drinks Recipe
Oriental Buffet Bazaar @ Radisson Blu Dhaka


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft