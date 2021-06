Bishwo Rang organises ‘Best son-in-law fight’

Bishwo Rang has always been a pioneer in the celebration of traditional occasions for the longest period of 26 years. In that continuity, for the first time on the occasion of Jamaishthi on June 16, Bishwo Rang has organized a different competition called "Best Jamai fight". You too can win all the interesting prizes by participating in these different events.