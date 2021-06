MoU signed between Dhaka Regency, Evaly

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort and E-commerce platform Evaly became the partner of the upcoming project, which their mutual guest can avail soon. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort.Sajjad Alam, Head of Commercial of Evaly.com, and Md Mahmud Hassan, Head of sales & Marketing of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort Ltd, signed the agreement in presence of the high officials for their respective organizations.