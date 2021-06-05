Video
Saturday, 5 June, 2021
Stay elegant in summer-rainy weather

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Farhana Naznin

It's been a trend to be trendy according to the season. Every season has it own character, and so the fashion-savvy people believe fashion should be as per the character of the season. The fashion house also set the trend to draw the attention of the people about the fashion for each season. But obviously it's not easier to pick what fashion would suit you according to the season. And it is extremely tougher to choose your desirable and fashionable dress in summer season, specially in Bangladesh. Because here we experience summer and rainy season at the same time. Currently the situation that we are going through is what we can term as summer and rainy season at the same time.
So in Bangladesh's perspective, one has no other alternative to be extremely careful in choosing the wardrobe in this time. It is important to be trendy alongside picking the best dress that matches your personality in this season.
The weather may be gloomy, but your outfit doesn't need to be the same! The weather may force you to experience scorching heat and you have to be careful about it also. You may experience rain one day and the other day,  you will feel summer heat.
Play around with some fun and bright colours during this weather! There may not be sunshine out in the open, or there may be humidity. You have to choose something that is comfortable as well as trendy. There is possibility that your cloths get dirty due to the rain which could make the street muggy.
Male could easily escape with just t-shirt and three-quarter pant, which would help them to counter both summer and rainy weather. These wardrobes are both fashionable and trendy if you can select as per you personality.
For women it is good to say goodbye to the whites and lights of summers, and welcome brighter shades such as neons and oranges in your wardrobe. Colors like sun yellow, pink and blue look cool during rains.
Instead of going for perfectly fitted outfits, try a size that is one size bigger than what you usually wear.
And besides, asymmetric shapes and looser cuts are very in this season.
Cotton and linen fabrics are the key to comfort. Avoid all heavily embellished clothing that you know will make you sweaty and uncomfortable within just an hour. Chiffons, muslins and also our traditional jamdani material are also great options.
Honestly there are no rules when it comes to wearing prints, you can go wild with prints and tame with simple classic stripes.
Dressing up for the occasion is no longer a motto. It's all about dressing up for the weather.
Women generally are more fashion conscious than the men. Rompers, light material short dresses, denim/cotton capris and shorts, half-jumpsuits, knee-length skirts are some of the best picks for women in monsoon, to look trendy as well as to stay safe from the muddy waters.


