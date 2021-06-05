Video
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:50 AM
Home Countryside

Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 4: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Mithila Akter, 20, was the wife of Jahirul, a resident of Paisa Village in the upazila. Local sources said Mithila drank poison over family feud in the evening.
Sensing the matter, family members rushed her to nearby Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex. She, later, died there at night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Agailjhara Police Station Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.



