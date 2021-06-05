Video
Home Countryside

Lightning kills four in three districts

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondents

Four people including two minor boys have been killed and three others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Rangamati and Sirajganj, in three  days.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Two minor boys were killed and two others injured by lightning strike in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Jahirul Islam Sagor, 10, son of Quddus Majhi, and Sifat Hossain Shanto, 8, son of Abdus Sattar. They both were residents of Char Madraj Village in the upazila of the district.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Mahabubul Alam Khokon said thunderbolt struck them when they along with others were playing football in a nearby field in the area in the afternoon, which left four people injured.
The injured were whisked off to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP chairman added.
RANGAMATI: A man was killed and another injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Naniarchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Tandav Rash Chakma, 35, son of Bimol Chakma, a resident of Sapmara area under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck Tandav while he was riding a boat in the area, leaving dead on the spot.
Locals found and recovered the body.
On the other hand, a man was injured by lightning strike in Islampur area of the upazila.
The injured person is Imadul Islam, 28, son of Naya Mia, a resident of Burighat Union in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck him while he was heading to Naniarchar Bazar, which left him critically injured.
Injured Imadul was admitted to Naniarchar Upazila Health Complex.
Naniarchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shiuli Rahman Tinni confirmed the incidents.
SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Islam Mandal, 30, was the son Yahya Mandal, a resident Borodhul Village in the upazila.
Local UP Member Ekramul Hasan said thunderbolt struck him in the morning when he was bringing out cattle from his cowshed, which left him severely injured.
A cow also died by the lightning strike at that time.
Injured Islam was taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where on-duty doctor Dr Shamimul Islam declared him dead, the UP member added.


