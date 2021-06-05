Video
Home Countryside

275 more contract corona in 3 districts

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondents

A total of 275 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Noakhali, Chuadanga and Kishoreganj, in four days.
NOAKHALI: A total of 212 more people were infected with novel coronavirus in the district in two days.
Some 114 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 8,972 in the district.
Meanwhile, one person died of the virus here in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 123 in the district.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
Of the newly infected people, 78 are in Sadar Upazila.
Around 50 houses were put on lockdown in Noakhali Municipality in the last week as the deadly virus is increasing at alarming rate in Noakhali Sadar.
A total of 6,770 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.
Currently, 2,034 are in isolation and 47 are undergoing treatment at the makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila.
Earlier, some 98 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 8,813 in the district.
Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekher confirmed the information on Thursday.
He said a total of 296 samples were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours where 98 people were found positive.
A total of 122 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.
About 200 people have been infected with the virus here in last one week, the CS added.
CHUADANGA: Some 51 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the last four hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 2,051 in the district.
District CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Thursday night.
He said a total of 188 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital. Of them, 51 people have been tested positive for the virus.
Among the newly infected people, 13 are in Sadar, one in Alamdanga and 37 in Damurhuada upazilas.
Of them, 80 patients have been kept at an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
So far, a total of 1,820 patients have already been recovered from the virus while 66 died of it in the district.
The first coronavirus patient was first reported in the district on March 19, 2020.
However, seven villages of Karpashdanga Union of Damurhuda have been placed under partial lockdown two days back.
KISHOREGANJ: Some 12 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,878 in the district.
Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday night.
Of the newly infected people, 11 are in Sadar and one in Katiadi upazilas.
The district-wise breakup of the total virus cases is 1,887 in Sadar, 130 in Hossainpur, 197 in Karimganj, 145 in Tarail, 245 in Pakundia, 340 in Katiadi, 209 in Kuliarchar, 1113 in Bhairab, 68 in Nikli, 392 in Bajitpur, 46 in Itna, 62 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.
Meanwhile, a total of 4,615 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 84 died of it in the district.


The first National Tea Day was observed in the country on Friday


