Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:49 AM
20 more die of corona in four districts

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondents

A total of 20 more people have died of coronavirus in four districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Satkhira, in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 16 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said of the deceased, 10 people were found positive for the virus while the rest died with the virus symptoms.
The samples of those who died with the virus symptoms were collected for test.
Among the deceased, nine were from Chapainawabganj, six from Rajshahi and one from Naogaon districts.
A total of 225 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Friday morning.
SATKHIRA: Four people have died of coronavirus infection and its symptoms in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
Of the deceased, Ayesha Khatun, 36, wife of Imran Morol of Mukundupur Village in Sadar Upazila, and Shahina Khatun, 35, wife of Mofizul Islam of Raghunathpur Village in Shyamnagar Upazila, were positive for the virus.
On the other hand, Deen Islam, 60, of Vadiali Village in Kalaroa Upazila, and Noor Nahar, 40, of Kalikapur Village in Kaliganj Upazila, died with the virus symptoms at Satkhira Medical College Hospital (SMCH).
At present, 52 virus patients and 72 with the virus symptoms are undergoing treatment at the SMCH and Satkhira Sadar Hospital.
Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed a one-week lockdown on the district from 6am on Saturday to contain the spread of coronavirus in the bordering district.


