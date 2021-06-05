3 women, one schoolgirl among six found dead in 5 districts

Six people including three women and a schoolgirl were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Bogura, Bagerhat, Natore, Netrakona and Patuakhali, in two days.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from the Bangali River in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 70, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sherpur Police Station (PS) Md Shaheedul Islam said locals spotted the floating body in the river in Boroitali area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from her residence in the upazila at night.

Deceased Mahima Akhter, 11, was the daughter of Abdul Gaffar Hawlader, a resident of Nishanbaria Village in the upazila. She was a fifth grader at Rupchand Government Primary School in the area.

The deceased's mother Masura Begum said she went to visit a relative in the afternoon leaving Mahima alone in the house.

Later, neighbours found her hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 5:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8pm.

Morrelganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, the body of a madrasa student was recovered from a water body in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, 27 hours after he went missing.

Deceased Sakib Molla, 16, was a student of a hifz madrasa. He was the son of Mannan Molla, a resident of Jamirtala Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sakib went out of the house on Tuesday morning. But, he did not return home.

Later, fire service personnel recovered his floating body from a water body on Wednesday morning, about 10 kilometres away from his house.

Morrelganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Sanjoy Kumer Debnath confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A pregnant woman has been found slaughtered at her house in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahanur Begum, 35, wife of Rashedul Islam of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila. She was an eight-month pregnant.

Local sources said Rashedul went to Ishwardi Upazila in Pabna District few days back in search of work. Shahanur and her three children were staying in the house.

Baraigram PS OC Anwarul Islam said that all members of the woman's family went to a musical programme in the village in the evening, leaving Shahanur and her one-year-old son in the house.

When they returned home at night, they found Shahanur lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, detained Shahanur's mother-in-law Rashena Begum and brother-in-law Abdur Rashid in this connection, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Kalmakanda Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahana Akhter, 30, wife of of Lalon Mia, 35, a resident of Kanchanpur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Kalmakanda PS OC ATM Mahmudul Haque said neighbours spotted the body of Shahana in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury marks.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband for questioning.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Surma Begum, 17, was the wife of Kabir Hossain, a resident of Karpurkathi Village under Kalaiya Union in the upazila.

Police sources said neighbours found the body hanging from the ceiling in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.





