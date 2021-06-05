Three unnatural deaths in three districts

Three people including an elderly woman died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Kishoreganj and Sirajganj, in five days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man died after falling from a blackberry tree in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Mohammad Jamal Mia, 60, was a resident of Khilgaon Village.

Local sources said Jamal climbed up the tree for plucking blackberries in the morning. At one stage, he fell down from the tree and died on the spot.

KISHOREGANJ: A man died after he fell from a mango tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Kamal Hossain, 38, was the son of late Haji Yousuf Ali, a resident of Borokhalerpar Village. Witnesses said Kamal climbed up the tree for plucking mangoes. At one stage, he fell down and sustained injures.

He was taken to Kishoreganj 250-Bed Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman died from snakebite in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Maleka Begum, 70, was a resident of Asanbari Village. Locals said a venomous snake bit Maleka when she was performing prayers in her room, leaving the woman critically injured.

