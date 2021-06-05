Video
Saturday, 5 June, 2021
The first National Tea Day was observed in the country on Friday

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The first National Tea Day was observed in the country on Friday in a befitting manner. To mark the day, Panchagarh Tea Board organised a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town. Panchagarh DC Dr Sabina Yasmin was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Azad Jahan presided over the meeting. SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali, Zila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat, ADC Kamrun Nahar, Senior Vice-president of Bangladesh Small Tea Garden Owners' Association Advocate Abu Bakar Siddique, Panchagarh MR Government College Principal Delwar Hossain Pradhan and Senior Journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid, among others, were also present at the programme.    photo: observer


