Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:49 AM
Home Countryside

Yaas impact causes Tk 500 cr damage in southern region

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 4: The Cyclone Yaas impact has made irrecoverable damage to agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and water resource infrastructures in the southern region of the country.
According to primary assessment, the overall economic destruction involving these four vital sectors was estimated at over Tk 500 crore. The damage by Cyclone Yaas was followed after cyclones Bulbul and Amphan.
Six highly coastal districts - Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barguna, and Jhalokati - suffered the greater damage: Wide areas in Bhola, Barguna, and Patuakhali districts are still under tidal water. About 50,000 people are still marooned in Bhola.
Fish and fry, worth crores of Taka got floated away from numerous shrimp enclosures and different types of marshes; Flood and river protection dams were breached. In these two sectors - fisheries and water infrastructures - suffered a loss of over Tk 250 crore. The agriculture sector witnesses damage of about Tk 100 crore.
In Barishal, the agriculture damage included about 1,000 hectares (ha) of Aush, 4,000 ha transplanted Aush, 3,034 ha of vegetables, 199 ha of betel leaf orchard, 175 ha of jute, 200 ha of banana, 125 ha of chilli, 41 ha of sesame, and 21 ha of papaya.
According to the Water Development Board sources, 179 points stretching about 4.16 kilometres (km) of coastal embankment and river dykes were damaged from tidal surge, triggered by the Yaas impact, on Wednesday; of these, 49 points measuring about 25 km got totally breached. Besides, 223 points in different localities suffered partial damages, having about 65 km stretches. In addition, about 6.25 km of CC block dame along river banks got damaged in 36 points. Beyond this, 45 flashing sluice gates and drainage sluice gates became damaged. The economic damage stood at about Tk 140 crore.
On the other hand, in the southern region, 17, 209 ponds and enclosures covering about 3,000 ha got submerged with over 2,500 tonnes of shrimp and other fishes washed away. In the fisheries sector, the loss stands at about Tk 100 crore.
Almost same type of destruction took place in the southern region when Amphan and Bulbul hit it. But no rehabilitation programme was undertaken. Still none can say whether the same experience will be repeated or not.
Mahasen in May, 2013, Aila in May, 2009, and Sidir on November 15, 2007 made huge damages in southern region, breaking flood dame and river dyke. But before repairing these damages, Bulbul hit in November, 2019, followed by Amphan on May 20, last year.
Due to these almost chronological natural disasters, entire southern region has turned a damaged zone; both life and ecology are under endless jeopardy.    
The latest jeopardy was made on Wednesday when Yaas impact caused the havoc.


