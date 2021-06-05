

Founder of Wreetu a non- profit organization

This challenge for the young girls (even for boys) could easily be solved if the menstrual talk would start early in their puberty. "In my journey of building a period friendly Bangladesh since 2016, I consciously discovered one thing. "It's not about the gender, it's all about the time when we are giving an orientation to period talk to our boys and girls to build an empathetic period friendly Bangladesh."

My experience of conducting sessions with both boys and girls aged 10 or 11 years is very much different from conducting a session with boys and girls aged 12 years or more. The first group take period discussions as a normal topic like any other subjects they study in school such as Mathematics or English whereas the latter group cannot let go of or unlearn the taboos that they learnt about period from their surrounding environment.

Period positivity or period taboo

In my offline and online interactive sessions, I always welcome the pre-teen (age 9/10 years) participants. The benefit of this session at an earlier stage is that I am injecting Period Positivity to adolescent girls and boys before the society injects Stigma, Shame and Taboo. As a result, they don't even react to the word 'Mashik' or 'Period' as they are oriented to believe that 'Period is normal'.

Manha Tahsin was our youngest participant aged 7+. She reads in class 1 at Sunbeams School. Manha says, "I really enjoyed Wreetu's short course on Puberty and Period. It was really a fun way to learn. Now, I have learned not to be scared about periods and now I know how to be ready for it. I will also share the experience with my friends and educate them about Period".

In my offline and online interactive sessions, I always welcome the pre-teen (age 9/10 years) participants. The benefit of this session at an earlier stage is that I am injecting Period Positivity to adolescent girls and boys before the society injects Stigma, Shame and Taboo. As a result, they don't even react to the word 'Mashik' or 'Period' as they are oriented to believe that 'Period is normal'.

