Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:49 AM
Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Campaign on Menstrual Hygiene Day

There is no alternative to raise social awareness among guardians to ensure menstrual hygiene for the sound health of girls, speakers told a meeting recently.
Marking the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a mural was inaugurated in the area adjacent to Police Plaza at Gulshan in the capital. The campaign will continue for a week under the theme 'Let's Tie with Menstrual Period' organized by a social platform, KrayonMag.
Media personalities like Azra Mahmud, Pooja Sengupta, Meher Afroze Shaon, and Sharmin Sultana Sumi have shown their support for the campaign by posting photos on social media and participating in it.
 Praava Health, iCan Foundation, and Backpage PR are partners in the awareness program that will be run throughout the week on murals, billboard campaigns, and social media with the hashtag #ItsTimeforAction and #MHD2021.
Speakers, at the inauguration of the wall art, said that although the subject of seasonal hygiene is included in the secondary textbooks, the chapter is not taught in many educational institutions.
To keep the country afloat in achieving sustainable development goals, KrayonMag initiates knowledge exchange activities to ensure the health of the common people.
KrayonMag Founder, Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, said that the exchange of knowledge is important for social development, and for a long time we have been trying to organize such a campaign through which social blindness can be eradicated.
"Due to lack of accessibility, affordability, social and cultural inhibitions, many women prefer cheap alternatives to sanitary pads leading to poor health. At Praava, we always advocate preventive healthcare and through these campaigns, we hope to raise awareness and help as many women and teenage girls as we possibly can," said Praava Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simeen Majid Akhtar.
The iCan Foundation Founder, Ayreen Khan, said "iCan has been working with KrayonMag's social initiatives for a long time and that the campaign would add a 'new dimension' in relations between the organizations."
The celebration of this day began in 2014 with a German-based development agency to inspire women and girls around the world. As a result of the five-day menstrual cycle occurring every 28 days, 28/05 was declared as the day.


