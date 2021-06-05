



Resilience in Action: Challenges and Solutions to Climate Change in Bangladesh

This manuscript deals with Climate change adaptation, adaptation practices in coastal regions, role of private sector in adaptation, cultural and sustainable livelihood framework, loss and damage by climate change, farmers perception on drought, temperature stress in mangrove forests, cultivation practices in water logged area and sustainable development. This manuscript explores three sections - theoretical frameworks; adaptation strategies and local knowledge.

In Bangladesh, climate change has two dimensions. The first is for us to do our best to reduce our own emissions of greenhouse gases that facilitates climate change. Even though our emissions are not significant we should nevertheless ensure that we minimize emissions from use of energy, transport and industries as well as enhance our tree plantation program. The impacts of climate change on a country emerge from complex interactions between the actual physical changes and geographical, social, cultural, economic and political variables. Bangladesh is affected by extreme weather variability such as temperature, water scarcity, evapo-transpiration losses, drought intensity, heat waves and cold waves etc.

Authors mention almost 20-30% of total household in Bangladesh are headed by women. Women are most vulnerable populations due to economic inequalities. About 39 million people in our country already been displaced. Migrants take shelter in overpopulated slums in the cities and experience poor living standards, poor healthcare, safe potable water, sanitation, education and healthy environment. Researchers clarify the adaptation practices in coastal region - construction of cyclone shelters, pond sand filters, cultivation of saline tolerant rice varieties, floating gardening and dyke cropping.

Writers unlock the private sector engagement in climate change adaption as it is essential due to investments in infrastructure and design of buildings. It is important to mention that private sector needs to ensure that their project designs and implementations support the nature and low carbon emissions.

Researchers explain poverty is increasingly concentrated among socially marginalized groups such as women, people with disabilities, the elderly, ethnic and caste minorities. Vulnerability to natural disasters and increase climatic shocks and stresses has driven Bangladesh to re-think water resource management agricultural adaptation, environmental protection and disaster preparedness. Direct anthropogenic impacts affecting sea grass worldwide; increased seawater temperature reduces sea grass growth, temporal pattern and geographical distribution of seasons are predicted to change, global warming affecting mangrove eco-systems.

Authors analyze the meteorological hazards (tropical storm, extra tropical storm, convective storm, local storm) - hydrological (flood) - climatologically (extreme temperature, drought, forest fire); slow-onset events-salinity, sea level rise as well as risk reduction, retention and transfer strategies. Drought has huge impacts on livelihood; food production and security, fish production, health, livestock, poultry, crop, plant and animal species, wildlife habitat; water and air quality.

Finally, this book is an insightful towards understanding the climatic impacts on nature, climate change adaptation strategies and disaster risk management. The lessons learnt from the analysis of this book also have boom for future policy formulation and implementation.



The reviewer is an environmental Analyst & Associate Member, Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA)

Restoring our Ecosystems through Climatic Adaptation…Climate change is a global phenomenon being experienced by all levels of society, regardless of social factors or geographic locations. Climate emergency is primarily a global emergency with very strong implications for Bangladesh, which is one of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse impacts of climate change. However, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh has been published a book from University Press Limited on October 2019. This book is entitled "Resilience in Action: Challenges and Solutions to Climate Change in Bangladesh".This manuscript deals with Climate change adaptation, adaptation practices in coastal regions, role of private sector in adaptation, cultural and sustainable livelihood framework, loss and damage by climate change, farmers perception on drought, temperature stress in mangrove forests, cultivation practices in water logged area and sustainable development. This manuscript explores three sections - theoretical frameworks; adaptation strategies and local knowledge.In Bangladesh, climate change has two dimensions. The first is for us to do our best to reduce our own emissions of greenhouse gases that facilitates climate change. Even though our emissions are not significant we should nevertheless ensure that we minimize emissions from use of energy, transport and industries as well as enhance our tree plantation program. The impacts of climate change on a country emerge from complex interactions between the actual physical changes and geographical, social, cultural, economic and political variables. Bangladesh is affected by extreme weather variability such as temperature, water scarcity, evapo-transpiration losses, drought intensity, heat waves and cold waves etc.Authors mention almost 20-30% of total household in Bangladesh are headed by women. Women are most vulnerable populations due to economic inequalities. About 39 million people in our country already been displaced. Migrants take shelter in overpopulated slums in the cities and experience poor living standards, poor healthcare, safe potable water, sanitation, education and healthy environment. Researchers clarify the adaptation practices in coastal region - construction of cyclone shelters, pond sand filters, cultivation of saline tolerant rice varieties, floating gardening and dyke cropping.Writers unlock the private sector engagement in climate change adaption as it is essential due to investments in infrastructure and design of buildings. It is important to mention that private sector needs to ensure that their project designs and implementations support the nature and low carbon emissions.Researchers explain poverty is increasingly concentrated among socially marginalized groups such as women, people with disabilities, the elderly, ethnic and caste minorities. Vulnerability to natural disasters and increase climatic shocks and stresses has driven Bangladesh to re-think water resource management agricultural adaptation, environmental protection and disaster preparedness. Direct anthropogenic impacts affecting sea grass worldwide; increased seawater temperature reduces sea grass growth, temporal pattern and geographical distribution of seasons are predicted to change, global warming affecting mangrove eco-systems.Authors analyze the meteorological hazards (tropical storm, extra tropical storm, convective storm, local storm) - hydrological (flood) - climatologically (extreme temperature, drought, forest fire); slow-onset events-salinity, sea level rise as well as risk reduction, retention and transfer strategies. Drought has huge impacts on livelihood; food production and security, fish production, health, livestock, poultry, crop, plant and animal species, wildlife habitat; water and air quality.Finally, this book is an insightful towards understanding the climatic impacts on nature, climate change adaptation strategies and disaster risk management. The lessons learnt from the analysis of this book also have boom for future policy formulation and implementation.The reviewer is an environmental Analyst & Associate Member, Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA)