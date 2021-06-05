Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bavaria allows 14,000 to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

BERLIN, JUNE 4: The government of Bavaria on Friday gave the green light for around 14,000 spectators to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich, meeting UEFA's stipulation that no European Championship games are played behind closed doors.
Spectators will be able to see Germany host world champions France at the Allianz Arena on June 15, face holders Portugal four days later and then play Hungary on June 23, while a quarter-final will also be held in Munich.
"With a strict sanitary protocol, tests and masks, the stadium will be allowed to fill up to 20 percent capacity, or about 14,000 spectators," Bavaria's state premier Markus Soeder confirmed while also loosening Covid-19 restrictions in the German state.
Friday's announcement allays fears that tough hygiene regulations in Germany could have meant games at the Allianz Arena would continue to be played behind closed doors.
Since the pandemic hit Germany in March 2020, Bayern Munich have played just one game in front of spectators, with a few hundred attending last month's final Bundesliga home match of the 2020/21 season.  
In April, the mayor of Munich said there was no "guarantee" fans would be able to attend Euro 2020 matches in the city, shortly after UEFA had insisted "a minimum of 14,500 spectators" would be able to see European Championship games live at the Allianz Arena.
European football's governing body UEFA had previously dropped Dublin and Bilbao as host cities over their failure to guarantee that spectators could attend, but Munich was confirmed as a venue at the last minute.
Dublin's matches will be moved to London and St Petersburg while Seville replaces Bilbao as a host city.
After Dublin's withdrawal, the tournament will now be held in 11 different countries from June 11-July 11.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Expectations rising for England after Southgate's youth revolution
Bavaria allows 14,000 to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich
Croatia look for another turn from mastermind Modric
Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixing scandal
History-chasing Serena, Tsitsipas eye French Open second week
Messi scores but Chile hold Argentina in WC qualifier
Ex-Sri Lanka skipper Jayasuriya to coach low-key Aussie club
Red alert for Sri Lankan's travelling to UK :  Cricket team exempt


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft