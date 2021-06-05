Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Croatia look for another turn from mastermind Modric

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric is pictured during a friendly football match between Croatia and Armenia at Velika Gorica, on June 1, 2021 as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming 2020-2021 Euro football tournament. photo: AFP

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric is pictured during a friendly football match between Croatia and Armenia at Velika Gorica, on June 1, 2021 as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming 2020-2021 Euro football tournament. photo: AFP

MADRID, JUNE 4: The last time Croatia played an international tournament, Luka Modric went on to win the Ballon d'Or, becoming the only player since 2007 to beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to football's most prestigious individual award.
He won both the Champions League and Club World Cup with Real Madrid in 2018 but it was his instrumental role in inspiring Croatia to the World Cup final, for which Modric was named player of the tournament, that deemed him better than all the rest.
Aged 32 in Russia, Modric will be two months short of 36 when Euro 2020 is over but this is no swansong for one of the greatest, most decorated midfielders of his generation.
Modric will be looking to lead again, on the back of a dazzling season in which he was arguably Madrid's best player, perhaps behind only French striker Karim Benzema.
He played more minutes than any outfield player except Benzema and defensive midfielder Casemiro, and has enjoyed his best ever scoring season in La Liga.
But Modric's output has never been accurately measured by goals and assists. He is the metronome from deep, a conductor who dictates the tempo and angle of attack, his ability to pass or dribble through gaps allowing his team to move up the pitch without a moment's thought.
"People are always more focused on the players that score a lot of goals or make assists and if they're not watching matches they need time to notice the players who aren't doing those things," Modric said in an interview with AFP last year. "But I think over time the recognition comes. In the end, people notice."
Croatia's golden generation may not have aged so gracefully -- Modric's long-time midfield partner Ivan Rakitic, back at Sevilla, is now a fading force -- but they should make it into the knockout stage, with England, Scotland and the Czech Republic their foes in Group D.
Modric's time in the English Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur proved a formative moment in his career as he began to prove wrong all those who said his talent with the ball would be diminished by his diminutive stature.
"Always around me there were a lot of doubts," Modric said. "They said 'you are too weak, too fragile, you will not reach the top'. But this didn't affect me at all. It just motivated me even more."
Even at Real Madrid, Modric needed time to convince, the results of a Marca poll concluding he had been the club's worst signing in his first season. "It's not nice in the moment to see it but I didn't care much," Modric said. "I believed in myself."
That resilience perhaps has roots in his childhood, when Modric was used to running from bombs, his daily life shaped by the chaos of the Croatian War of Independence, which forced his family to leave their home just outside Zadar in 1991 and live in a hotel for seven years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Expectations rising for England after Southgate's youth revolution
Bavaria allows 14,000 to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich
Croatia look for another turn from mastermind Modric
Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixing scandal
History-chasing Serena, Tsitsipas eye French Open second week
Messi scores but Chile hold Argentina in WC qualifier
Ex-Sri Lanka skipper Jayasuriya to coach low-key Aussie club
Red alert for Sri Lankan's travelling to UK :  Cricket team exempt


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft