Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixing scandal

ISTANBUL, JUNE 4: A Turkish court Friday jailed for life a media boss and two former police chiefs involved in the match-fixing investigation into Istanbul football giants Fenerbahce.

The convictions come after Aziz Yildirim -- Fenerbahce chairman for more than a decade and one of the most prominent figures in Turkish football -- was sentenced to six years in prison in 2012 after being convicted of setting the results of matches in the 2010/2011 season.

Fenerbahce won that season's hotly contested title ahead of arch-rivals Trabzonspor on goal difference.

The scandal surrounding the title win sent shock waves through Turkish football and led to Fenerbahce being banned from European competitions for a year.

Yildirim was freed pending an appeal after spending more than a year in prison and acquitted in a retrial in October 2015.

His vindication was followed by a Turkish investigation into dozens of police officers involved in the case against one of the country's most popular clubs.

The three jailed on Friday were convicted of links to a terror group President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for staging a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Former Istanbul police organised crime unit director Nazmi Ardic was sentenced to 1,972 years and 10 months in prison on multiple charges.

Ex-police officer Lokman Yanik was jailed for 161 years and former Samanyolu TV group president Hidayet Karaca was sentenced to 1,406 years on charges including the "establishment of a conspiracy" against the football boss. -AFP





