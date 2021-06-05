Video
Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixing scandal

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

ISTANBUL, JUNE 4: A Turkish court Friday jailed for life a media boss and two former police chiefs involved in the match-fixing investigation into Istanbul football giants Fenerbahce.
The convictions come after Aziz Yildirim -- Fenerbahce chairman for more than a decade and one of the most prominent figures in Turkish football -- was sentenced to six years in prison in 2012 after being convicted of setting the results of matches in the 2010/2011 season.
Fenerbahce won that season's hotly contested title ahead of arch-rivals Trabzonspor on goal difference.
The scandal surrounding the title win sent shock waves through Turkish football and led to Fenerbahce being banned from European competitions for a year.
Yildirim was freed pending an appeal after spending more than a year in prison and acquitted in a retrial in October 2015.
His vindication was followed by a Turkish investigation into dozens of police officers involved in the case against one of the country's most popular clubs.
The three jailed on Friday were convicted of links to a terror group President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for staging a failed coup attempt in 2016.
Former Istanbul police organised crime unit director Nazmi Ardic was sentenced to 1,972 years and 10 months in prison on multiple charges.
Ex-police officer Lokman Yanik was jailed for 161 years and former Samanyolu TV group president Hidayet Karaca was sentenced to 1,406 years on charges including the "establishment of a conspiracy" against the football boss.    -AFP


