Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:47 AM
Sports

Messi scores but Chile hold Argentina in WC qualifier

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Argentina's Lionel Messi is pictured after tying 1-1 with Chile in their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on June 3, 2021. photo: AFP

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, JUNE 4: Lionel Messi scored a penalty but Argentina missed out on the chance to take over top spot of South American World Cup qualifying from rivals Brazil after a 1-1 draw with Chile on Thursday.
Messi also clipped the woodwork and forced three impressive saves out of Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo but Alexis Sanchez earned the dogged visitors a point in Santiago del Estero.
The draw leaves Argentina a point behind Brazil, the only remaining side with a perfect qualifying record, who host Ecuador on Friday.
Chile are down in sixth, still two points off the qualification places having won only one of their five matches so far.
Argentina captain Messi said he was happy with the result, despite failing to win.
"The team had a good dynamic, it wasn't easy playing again after so much time," he said. It was more than six months since the last round of qualifiers after two matchdays were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was a special match given it was the first without Diego" Maradona, the legendary 1986 World Cup winning captain who died in November.
The visitors, who were missing veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal -- hospitalized with Covid-19 -- had the first clear sight of goal on 15 minutes but Eduardo Vargas fizzed a low effort narrowly wide from 20 yards.
Argentina were on top, though, and the hosts were awarded a penalty following a VAR check when Guillermo Maripan recklessly brought down Lautaro Martinez in the box.
Messi casually rolled the ball low to the left of former Barcelona and Manchester City keeper Bravo, who dived the wrong way on 24 minutes.
The lead lasted only 12 minutes before Inter Milan forward Sanchez tapped home into an empty net from four yards out after a stretching Gary Medel turned Charles Aranguiz's freekick back across goal.
"I was missing a goal against Argentina, I'd never scored one before so I'm very happy," Sanchez said after the game.
In first half injury time Messi came close to restoring Argentina's advantage with a freekick from 20 yards that was heading for the top scorner until Bravo leaped to tip the ball away one handed.
The hosts continued to carve out the better opportunities in the second period but Bravo saved comfortably from Angel Di Maria and Martinez.    -AFP


