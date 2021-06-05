Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Azam, Pakistan's biggest loser, sheds 30 kilos to earn cricket call-up

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

KARACHI, JUNE 4: Hard-hitting batsman Azam Khan earned his maiden Pakistan call-up on Friday after shedding 30 kilos (66 pounds) to earn his place on the tours of England and West Indies.
Khan, 22, has been on the radar of selectors for the last year, but was asked to trim his nearly 130-kilo weight before being considered.
Azam, the son of ex-skipper Moin Khan, claims to have lost about 30 kilos in the past 12 months. He has a strike rate of 157 in 36 domestic Twenty20 matches, including the Pakistan Super League.
"We have... recalled four experienced players and rewarded uncapped Azam for his domestic performance," said chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
Pakistan will play three ODIs and three Twenty20s against England in July, followed by five T20s and two Tests in the West Indies. Medium-pace bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah were recalled for the Tests, while left-handed batsman Haris Sohail and all-rounder Imad Wasim regained their places in the white-ball squads.
Babar Azam will captain all three squads on both tours.
Pakistan will fly from Abu Dhabi on June 25 and play the first of three one-day internationals in Cardiff on July 8, after their mandatory quarantine.
Squads
ODIs: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir
T20Is: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Expectations rising for England after Southgate's youth revolution
Bavaria allows 14,000 to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich
Croatia look for another turn from mastermind Modric
Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixing scandal
History-chasing Serena, Tsitsipas eye French Open second week
Messi scores but Chile hold Argentina in WC qualifier
Ex-Sri Lanka skipper Jayasuriya to coach low-key Aussie club
Red alert for Sri Lankan's travelling to UK :  Cricket team exempt


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft