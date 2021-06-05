Video
Saturday, 5 June, 2021
Miraz, Jahurul help Khelaghar stun Rupganj in DPLa

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity recorded their first victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL), securing a crushing seven wicket victory against a comparatively stronger team Legends of Rupganj at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced an all-round show and Jahurul Islam Omee hammered a vital knock to play the key role in the victory. The win helped them open the account in the point table after losing the first game to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 22 runs and second match to Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 19 runs.
Being sent to bat first, Rupganj were restricted to 138-5, a score which Khelaghar overhauled with ease making 140-3. The defeat kept Rupganj win-less still in the league. Their first match against Old DOHS was washed out by rain before they conceded an eight-wicket defeat to Brothers Union.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Captain Jahurul Islam Omee shared a 97-run partnership for the third wicket stand to help the side win the game after they were in troublesome 25-2, losing both openers Imtiaz Hossain and Sadikur Rahman to identical 9 runs.
Miraz, who scalped 1-20 in fours in bowling, blasted 54 off 45 with six fours and one six. Though he was dismissed after taking the side on the verge of the victory, Jahurul finished the game, making 53 not out off 44, striking three fours and as many sixes. Salman Hossain was not out on 7 alongside him.
For Rupganj, Al-Amin Hossain was the top-scorer with 51 off 42, sending the ball across rope for six times. Azmir Ahmed was the other notable scorer with 28.
Masum Khan was the highest wicket-taker for Khelaghar with 2-34. BSS


