FIFA, AFC Preliminary Joint Qualifiers

Bangladesh confident after 1-1 tie with Afghanistan

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's veteran defender Topu Barman celebrating after levelling the margin 1-1 against Afghanistan in the Group E 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar's Doha Thursday.

Bangladesh's veteran defender Topu Barman celebrating after levelling the margin 1-1 against Afghanistan in the Group E 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar's Doha Thursday.

Bangladesh national football team which came from behind to restore parity in a 1-1 match against Afghanistan on Thursday night is now feeling much confident before the two remaining matches.
The boys went on backfoot after consuming a goal in the 48th minute while their packed defence passed a hard time in dealing with one after another attack from the opponents.
Afghan striker Amiruddin Mohammad Anwar Sharif received the ball from a fellow and beat Bangladesh custodians Ziko to send the ball home.
The boys in red and green jerseys finally managed the equilisers in the 84th minute when Bangladesh midfielder Riadul Hasan Rafi headed the ball down onto the middle of the box and defender Topu Barman placed it home with an amazing finishing.
After the tie match, match hero Topu said that not only him but the entire team was feeling confident for doing well in the next matches.
He said, "We tried hard to win the match against Afghanistan. Though we could not succeed in doing so, we at least had a draw. We are happy with that and our coaching stuff are happy as well. We were positive about something good. Now we are willing to do well in the remaining matches too."
He said that his team mates were more than willing to win against India.
Bangladesh team has its next match against India on the seventh of June.


