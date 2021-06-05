Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 June, 2021, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Twin Mini-sagas

(fifty-word stories)

Published : Saturday, 5 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Moinul Abedin

Joke
The window of the forlorn flat wakes up with
a pale light after each sunset.
The poet invokes jokingly:
"Not sure whether you are jinn or human,
We are your fan!"
Next morning his daughter found a letter under
the cage of her budgies:
"You summoned? We are here today."

Fright
The masked man slunk the neighborhood with a knife.
Everyone raised their hands overhead trembling.
"Did you see the rooster? He ran away while
I was about to slaughter."
Everyone heaved a sigh of relief. One of them coughs.
The masked man scampered. He is scared of
someone who coughs.

Moinul Abedin is an English teacher, DPS STS Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Twin Mini-sagas
Frozen Butterfly
My Travels with Minister Kamaruzzaman
The Lonely Star
Nature’s ultimate stages
Denounce
Ethicality in Romantic Poetry- W. Wordsworth, Percy B Shelley and Kazi Nazrul Islam 
A poetic war against a brutal Zionist regime


Latest News
Planning Minister's mobile phone mugger identified
23 cattle markets in capital for Eid-ul-Azha
Serum gets govt nod to produce Sputnik vaccine in India
10 killed in lightning strikes in four dists
Man held for rape attempt in Madaripur
7-day lockdown imposed in Noakhali municipality
Girl’s body found in Chatkhil
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 10 cr in five months
BCL Football: Fortis beat NoFel 2-1
India's recoveries exceed new cases
Most Read News
Earthquakes in Sylhet: What we need to do
Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’
Prices up, prices down
The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime
Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach
Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year
Imran Khan promised press freedom in Pakistan, now journalists are under attack
Link between tobacco and mental health
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft