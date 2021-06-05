|
Twin Mini-sagas
(fifty-word stories)
Joke
The window of the forlorn flat wakes up with
a pale light after each sunset.
The poet invokes jokingly:
"Not sure whether you are jinn or human,
We are your fan!"
Next morning his daughter found a letter under
the cage of her budgies:
"You summoned? We are here today."
Fright
The masked man slunk the neighborhood with a knife.
Everyone raised their hands overhead trembling.
"Did you see the rooster? He ran away while
I was about to slaughter."
Everyone heaved a sigh of relief. One of them coughs.
The masked man scampered. He is scared of
someone who coughs.
Moinul Abedin is an English teacher, DPS STS Dhaka