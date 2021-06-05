Twin Mini-sagas

Joke

The window of the forlorn flat wakes up with

a pale light after each sunset.

The poet invokes jokingly:

"Not sure whether you are jinn or human,

We are your fan!"

Next morning his daughter found a letter under

the cage of her budgies:

"You summoned? We are here today."



Fright

The masked man slunk the neighborhood with a knife.

Everyone raised their hands overhead trembling.

"Did you see the rooster? He ran away while

I was about to slaughter."

Everyone heaved a sigh of relief. One of them coughs.

The masked man scampered. He is scared of

someone who coughs.



Moinul Abedin is an English teacher, DPS STS Dhaka