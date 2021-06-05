

Frozen Butterfly

Come on time as usual; and

Love the Maple in the winter-blanket of Magh-fog.



You're in the right place

No, no hallucination at all

That was a few days ago -

Odysseus was in his role as well

You, callous Penelope,

Broke all the customs by chance.



Surprisingly everything passed so quickly!

Yet, the fire of Prometheus is still burning!

In fact this is the essence of the shift

That exists just like infinitely.



The reddish-mood hasn't yet gone away

The grooves are still so sharp

Maybe it has avoided the brown-transition

In the excellence-of-regret.



So many colours were playing around;

Also there, the garlands of so many fabricated-words

There was the right to win -

Like the bravery of Arjuna or Bacchus

All the unknown kingdoms along unfamiliar paths.



Too much snow-fall!

Teach someone new -

One-two-three-four-five-six

Sequentially again

A new arithmetical table.



Don't forget about the displaced maple leaves

Sit for a while in depression

Either I will appear in metamorphosis or

I will become a frozen butterfly

That has instantly fallen and gone by.



Expand the mind

Listen to the maple leaf song

Empty space?

Don't even think about it

Suddenly new glaciers will fill it out

You will get the scent of the old days.



Surroundings are all filled with droplets,

Alluring fascinations

Just think about the conversation of nature

All the time alone, inside the winter palace.



Ashraful Kabir is a poet, essayist, literary critic and professionally a banker









