Frozen Butterfly
Come on time as usual; and
Love the Maple in the winter-blanket of Magh-fog.
You're in the right place
No, no hallucination at all
That was a few days ago -
Odysseus was in his role as well
You, callous Penelope,
Broke all the customs by chance.
Surprisingly everything passed so quickly!
Yet, the fire of Prometheus is still burning!
In fact this is the essence of the shift
That exists just like infinitely.
The reddish-mood hasn't yet gone away
The grooves are still so sharp
Maybe it has avoided the brown-transition
In the excellence-of-regret.
So many colours were playing around;
Also there, the garlands of so many fabricated-words
There was the right to win -
Like the bravery of Arjuna or Bacchus
All the unknown kingdoms along unfamiliar paths.
Too much snow-fall!
Teach someone new -
One-two-three-four-five-six
Sequentially again
A new arithmetical table.
Don't forget about the displaced maple leaves
Sit for a while in depression
Either I will appear in metamorphosis or
I will become a frozen butterfly
That has instantly fallen and gone by.
Expand the mind
Listen to the maple leaf song
Empty space?
Don't even think about it
Suddenly new glaciers will fill it out
You will get the scent of the old days.
Surroundings are all filled with droplets,
Alluring fascinations
Just think about the conversation of nature
All the time alone, inside the winter palace.
Ashraful Kabir is a poet, essayist, literary critic and professionally a banker