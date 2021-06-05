C’ganj starts supplying liquid oxygen to patients

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 4: District administration has started supplying liquid oxygen to the patients at Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital.

Chapainawabganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Munjurul Hafiz has inaugurated the initiative of providing liquid oxygen on Wednesday afternoon.

A tank containing capacity of 5,644 litres of oxygen was set up earlier at the hospital. Linde Bangladesh Limited is now providing the liquid oxygen to the tank. Due to shortage of oxygen, Covid-19 patients underwent treatment at the hospital had to be sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Now, oxygen can continuously be supplied to the critical patents. For the newly added facility, the 20-bed Covid-19 ward of the hospital can be improved into a 50-bed ward, said DC Munjurul. On behalf of the district's inhabitants, he also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her cordial support.



























