Health sector budget hiked by 11.92pc

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed Tk 32,731 crore for the health sector in this year's budget.

The allocation is 5.42 percent of the total budget. In addition, a block allocation of Tk 10,000 crore has also been proposed to meet the expenses related to unanticipated emergency requirements, like the budget of the previous fiscal.

The health budget this year has been hiked by 11.92 percent from the revised budget of Tk 29,247 crore for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Mustafa Kamal came up with the remark in his budget speech on Thursday and said, "This year the government will take all necessary measures to address the impact of the pandemic like previous year."

"In the last budget, I

allocated a huge amount of money for the implementation of special activities under the Health Services Division to deal with Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, I had set aside Tk 10,000 crore to meet any urgent demand," he said.

"Even after years of the Corona outbreak, the outbreak of the global pandemic is still out of control. That is why I am proposing to re-allocate Tk 10,000 crore in the next fiscal year to meet the urgent demand of Covid-19," he added.

In this year's budget, import duty on medical equipment and health care equipment has been withdrawn.

"Bangladesh has also taken steps to enhance the capacity of private medical college hospitals to deal with the pandemic. It is also in the process of urgently recruiting manpower and consultants to ensure proper case management, the expansion of laboratory facilities and enhancing the skills of health workers, doctors, nurses and technologists," said Minister Kamal.

In order to control coronavirus, VAT exemption facility has been maintained for import, production and trade of Covid-19 test kits, PPE and vaccines.

He said, "In order to ensure the health of the people of the country including the prevention of the global pandemic of coronavirus, I am proposing the exemption of value added tax and supplementary duty in the following cases: Covid-19 test kits, PPE and vaccine import, production and trade level VAT exemption is maintained."

In addition, "A 10 percent supplementary duty on locally produced 'long pan' has been withdrawn to make sanitation facilities more accessible to people in rural areas," he added.

Private healthcare service providers in districts outside Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chattogram will be given a 10-year tax exemption on their income from the next fiscal.

In his speech, Kamal said the government is sincerely promise-bound to ensure standard health care facilities at an affordable cost for every citizen of the country to achieve sustainable development goals.

"To make standard health services provided by private initiatives available in districts other than Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chittagong, I propose to offer tax incentive to the health sector," the minister said.

However, Tk 32,731 crore for the health sector is only 0.95 percent of the GDP, which is even less than this year's revised budget of 1.02 percent.

Finance Minister has proposed 5.42 percent of the total budget for the health sector for the next year, while the allocation is 5.84 percent in this year's revised budget.

