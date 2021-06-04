Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tk 1,07,614cr for social safety net programmes

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The government has proposed to allocate Tk 1,07,614 crore for social safety net programmes for the 2021-22 fiscal year, as it aims to bring more of the country's marginalised and vulnerable population under protection.
The amount is 17.83 per cent of the total budget and 3.11 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
For the first time, the budgetary allocation meant for the poor and vulnerable crossed Tk 1 lakh crore mark. It was Tk 95,574 crore in last year's revised budget.
The funds will be used to implement and expand the coverage of various social security programmes designed to reduce poverty in the country.
"To protect the country's poorest segment from unemployment and loss of income due to the pandemic, our government has taken steps to widen the coverage of the social safety net," the Finance Minister said while presenting a set of proposals to widen the remit of social safety net programmes in JS .
From the next fiscal year, the coverage of the deserving poor elderly people will be extended to 150 most poverty-stricken upazilas from the existing 120 upazilas. This will add 8 lakh new beneficiaries, and an additional allocation of Tk 481 crore.
Similarly, the coverage is being increased for widows and destitute women, which will add 4.25 lakh new beneficiaries and an additional allocation of Tk 255 crore.
The government proposed to increase the number of beneficiaries of the Insolvent Disabled Person Allowance Programme by 2.02 lakh      as per the latest disability identification survey. As a result, the allocation of this programme will increase by Tk 200 crore in FY 2021-22.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health sector budget hiked by 11.92pc
Tk 1,07,614cr for social safety net programmes
30 C-19 deaths, 1,687 infections in 24 hours
Budget to raise dependency on LNG, coal import: Dr Tamim
Mobile Financial Service providers to pay higher taxes
Budget chronology: The size increases by 755.50 pc in 50 yrs
Budget not unrealistic: FBCCI
Budget not implementable: CPD


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft