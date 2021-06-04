30 C-19 deaths, 1,687 infections in 24 hours

The country witnessed 30 more deaths from the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the total death to 12,724, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.58 per cent.

As many as 1,687 people were diagnosed with the disease in the meantime, bringing the number of cases to 805,980. The day's infection rate stands at 9.94 per cent

Besides, 1,970 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours with a 92.57 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 16,972 samples were tested at 509 labs across the country in the past 24 hours (till 8:00am on Wednesday).

Among the deceased, 21 were men while nine

women. Of them, 28 died at hospitals while two at home. Eight of the deceased were in Rajshahi Division, six each in Dhaka and Chattogram, four in Rangpur, three in Khulna, two in Sylhet and one was in Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,181 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,543 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,707,801 lives and infected 172,466,982 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 155,123,265 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





