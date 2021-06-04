Video
Mobile Financial Service providers to pay higher taxes

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed 37.5 per cent tax for publicly traded providers of Mobile Financial Service (MFS) in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 while the existing rate is 32.5 per cent.
Besides, the Minister has proposed 40 per cent tax from the existing 32.5 per cent for non-publicly traded providers of the MFS.
"Financial inclusion, formalization of the economy and expansion of the tax net are of utmost importance to the national economy," the Minister has said in his budget speech.
He has proposed to include MFS as a means of payment along with bank transfer, where making payments through bank transfer is a mandatory provision, and to make payments through crossed cheque or bank transfer or mobile financial service
(MFS) mandatory where payments exceed Tk 50,000.
The Minister has also proposed to make the rate of tax deduction 50 per cent higher than the applicable rate where the bills are not received through banking channels or mobile financial service (MFS) by suppliers and contractors.
"To make having TIN a mandatory provision in cases of obtaining approval of a plan for a building, obtaining registration for a cooperative society and for purchasing Sanchaypatra exceeding Tk 200,000 and opening postal savings account exceeding Tk 200,000," he said in his speech.
He also proposed to define the e-commerce platform as a source tax deducting authority.
"If these proposals are endorsed by this august House, the size of the formal economy of the country will get bigger, and investment and revenue collection will increase. By allowing transactions through mobile financial service (MFS)," said Kamal.
"Along with bank transfer, this modern technology is provided with a legal basis. This will ensure a business-friendly environment," the Minister further said.


