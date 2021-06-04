Video
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:39 PM
Budget chronology: The size increases by 755.50 pc in 50 yrs

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled Tk 6,03,681 crore national budget for 2021-22  fiscal year at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.
It is the country's 50th budget and the 22nd of the Awami League government in five terms. Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government it is the 19th national budget.
The budget for the 2021-22 financial year is 755.50 percent bigger than the country's first budget of Tk 786 crore announced in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament)  in 1972 by the then Finance Minister Tajuddin Ahmed of the post-independence Bangabandhu government. Bangladesh became a sovereign and independent country defeating Pakistan occupation army on December 16, 1971 through a War of Liberation.     

AMA Muhith and Saifur Rahman presented the highest 12 budgets each at different terms of their respective governments.
Muhith, however, is the first finance minister who placed the budget for 10 consecutive fiscals since 2009 until he went on retirement after the end of last parliament.


