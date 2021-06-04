Video
Budget not unrealistic: FBCCI

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Business Correspondent

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 is not unrealistic, said Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jasim Uddin on Thursday.
It is able to implement the government's commitment to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the country, he said.
However, efficiency,
transparency and accountability are essential for implementation, he noted.
 He said a budget of Tk603681 crore has been announced for the next financial year with a national growth target of 7.2 percent and inflation at 5.3 percent.
With the growth of the country's economic infrastructure, the size of the budget is also increasing every year.
However, the challenge of budget implementation is to achieve the desired revenue through business-friendly revenue management, good governance, proper monitoring, investment and increase in production.
The FBCCI president said the proposed budget has a deficit of Tk2, 14,681 crore, which is 6.2 percent of the GDP. To meet the deficit, the government will have to borrow Tk 1 lakh 13 thousand 453 crore from internal sources.
Of this, Tk76,452 crore will have to be taken from the banking system and Tk32,000 crore from savings certificates.
He added that the budget has given special importance to economic restructuring, strengthening vaccination and healthcare activities, agriculture, food, disaster management and employment in response to the Corona epidemic.
Jasim Uddin said the targets set in the budget for power and energy, communication and other infrastructure development would accelerate the process of investment, industrialization and employment.
The Public Private Partnership (PPP) will play a greater role in the development of these infrastructures. Attention has been paid to skill development.
If human resources are developed overall, production will naturally increase, he said.


