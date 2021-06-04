Budget imaginary, fictional and unrealistic: JP

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Golam Mohammad Quader said, "The budget presented for the fiscal year 2021-2022 is imaginary, fictional and unrealistic.

This estimated budget is not feasible. There is a huge budget deficit. The system that has been proposed to fulfill it is not

realistic. This budget needs to be revised or reshuffled."

He made the remarks in front of reporters in the tunnel of the Jatiya Sangsad after leaving the budget session on Thursday (June 3) afternoon.

GM Quader said, "Nominal allocation has been increased in the health sector. What has been given in the social sector is much less than the budget. Much less has been allocated to the disaster management sector.

He added, "The finance minister has prepared the budget based on the idea. This budget has to be changed so much that it will not have the actual form of the budget. The budget has increased spending, there is a need to increase. But they have stumbled upon money. According to the target of the last budget, even 60 percent of the revenue could not be collected in ten months. This time there is a considerable deficit in what you have estimated. The budget deficit of 7.2 percent of GDP has never happened before. There is a lot of gap in the details of how well the budget has been allocated and stated in this deficit.'

He further added, "There is no clear direction in this budget to create employment or financial assistance for those who have been unemployed and have fallen below the poverty line."

There was a huge aspiration of the common man for the health sector, this time the common man was expecting a big allocation in the health sector. But the budget has shown a very slight increase. It's a routine increase, a small increase for a crisis."

At the time, the JAPA chairman added, "Foreign loans, low-interest loans and funding from various sectors to meet the budget deficit are completely uncertain." It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Just as there can be huge problems in getting revenue, there can also be problems in financing according to the budget. Besides, he has said in his mouth the issues that need to be given priority but not at all on paper.







