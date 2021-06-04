Video
Friday, 4 June, 2021
REACTION OVER PROPOSED BUDGET

No dev scope for common people: BNP

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

In an instant reaction to the proposed national budget for FY22 on Thursday, the BNP alleged that the government has presented the budget to fill the pockets of the corrupt people by imposing the burden of debt on the common man.
Mentioning that the "Government has not kept any development scope in the budget for the
common people of the country," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Today the government exaggerated the development story. But the development is only for the ruling class of the country. On the other hand, the common man is getting poorer and poorer," he added.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told to the Daily Observer, "There is nothing for the common man in this huge deficit budget. Corruption will get patronage in the name of development and mega projects."
"The prices of the products that have been reduced will only benefit the upper class people in the country," said Amir Khasru and added, "The prices of everyday commodities have not been reduced. Resulting in the people of the country, whose income has stopped during the Coronavirus pandemic period, will face more problems in the future."
Former Planning Minister Abdul Moin Khan told the media, "In the 50 years of independence Awami League government has gifted the country an 'inferior budget.' Where (35.56 per cent) more than one third of the budget is deficit and will be met through loans from foreign or domestic sources."
"In the past BNP has repeatedly tried to get the country out of its foreign debt dependence," Moin Khan said and added, "The mega corruption in the Awami League's mega projects has imposed the burden of long-term debt on the people of the country."





