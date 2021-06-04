Development oriented and life-friendly: AL

Leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL) termed the proposed national budget for 2021-22 fiscal year as a welfare and balanced budget. They congratulated the government for proposing such an ambitious and challenging budget.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the budget on Thursday afternoon. He proposed a

Tk 603,681 crore national budget for the 2021-22 fiscal. It is the third one from the incumbent government. The new budget is about 17.4 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Several AL leaders also termed it as a development oriented and life and livelihood friendly budget while talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday.

Regarding the proposed budget, AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said, "It is a public welfare budget. The decision of providing free Covid-19 vaccine for all is a rare instance. Proposing this benevolent budget the government has proved that it is a people oriented government."

"It's a big and ambitious budget and I congratulate the government for the budget. The challenges before the government regarding the implementation of the budget will be overcome by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "The government proposed a welfare budget by giving top priority to confront Coronavirus. Social safety has also given priority including health, education, agriculture and transport."

BM Muzammel Haque, Organizing Secretary of the ruling party, said, "This is a balanced, development oriented and social safety budget. The government is capable to implement such kind of big budget and it proved earlier."

In an instant reaction after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's placing the proposed budget in parliament, Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of AL, said, "People's lives and livelihood got priority in the budget. Ensuring everyone's participation, it will become a realistic and timely budget amid this pandemic-induced crisis moment."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "It is a development-oriented and people-friendly budget."

The ruling party general secretary also said that Awami League will give formal reaction to the proposed budget on Friday.








